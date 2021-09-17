CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samford to rename field after ex-coach Bobby Bowden

Samford will dedicate its football field in honor of the late Bobby Bowden in a ceremony Sept. 25.

The field at F. Page Seibert Stadium will be renamed Bobby Bowden Field at halftime of Samford’s game against East Tennessee State. A statue of Bowden was erected outside the stadium in Birmingham, Ala., in 2013.

Bowden, who passed away Aug. 8 at age 91, played quarterback at Samford from 1949-52, when the school was called Howard College. He became head football coach there in 1959 and tallied a 31-6 record over four seasons.

He left in 1963 to take over as wide receivers coach at Florida State before becoming head coach at West Virginia (1970-75) and Florida State (1976-2009).

“We want to honor Coach Bowden’s exemplary character and his love for all things Samford with the naming of Bobby Bowden Field,” campus president Dr. Beck Taylor said. “We are proud to link our football program with his enduring legacy.”

The field at Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium also is named after Bowden.

–Field Level Media

#Gridiron Football#American Football#Howard College#Florida State
