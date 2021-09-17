Mariners GameDay — September 17 at Kansas City
AS YOU KNOW…Casey Sadler has not allowed a run over his last 22 appearances since July 27…the streak has spanned 19.2 innings, with Sadler walking 4 and striking out 16 during the streak…opponents are batting just .143 (9x63) against him in that stretch, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that Sadler’s 22-outing scoreless streak is tied for 2nd-longest in Mariners history?…Lucas Luetge went 22 consecutive appearances without allowing a run from Apr. 17-June 15, 2012…Ed Vande Berg went 22 consecutive appearances without allowing a run from Aug. 30, 1982-Apr. 16, 1983…Luetge, Vande Berg and now Sadler trail only Shigetoshi Hasegawa’s franchise record 25-game scoreless streak…Hasegawa did not allow a run in 25 consecutive appearances from June 3-Aug. 17, 2003.marinersblog.mlblogs.com
