CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners GameDay — September 17 at Kansas City

Dodger Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAS YOU KNOW…Casey Sadler has not allowed a run over his last 22 appearances since July 27…the streak has spanned 19.2 innings, with Sadler walking 4 and striking out 16 during the streak…opponents are batting just .143 (9x63) against him in that stretch, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that Sadler’s 22-outing scoreless streak is tied for 2nd-longest in Mariners history?…Lucas Luetge went 22 consecutive appearances without allowing a run from Apr. 17-June 15, 2012…Ed Vande Berg went 22 consecutive appearances without allowing a run from Aug. 30, 1982-Apr. 16, 1983…Luetge, Vande Berg and now Sadler trail only Shigetoshi Hasegawa’s franchise record 25-game scoreless streak…Hasegawa did not allow a run in 25 consecutive appearances from June 3-Aug. 17, 2003.

marinersblog.mlblogs.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals MLB Game Info

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Mariners -1.5 Total: 9 Over (-115) | Under (-105) Odds to Win World Series: Mariners +24000 | Royals NA. Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction and Picks. Expect a higher-scoring affair with two offenses facing pitchers...
MLB
Seattle Times

Jarred Kelenic hits pair of homers as Mariners open road trip with win in Kansas City

The Mariners have bounced back time and again during their surprisingly successful season, and they did it again Friday night in Kansas City, thanks to outfielder Jarred Kelenic, starter Chris Flexen and relievers Joe Smith and Paul Sewald. Kelenic hit two-run homers in the second and fourth innings, Flexen pitched...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Seattle Times

Photos: Mariners win 6-2 in Kansas City

The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. HuskiesDonovan’s not doing the jobWhen you watch the Seahawks, you see coaches making facile, subtle adjustments from series to series. When you watch the Huskies,... New 6:48 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals keep the pedal down in their 8-1 home victory over the Mariners

The Kansas City Royals felt like they left runs on the field Friday night. One or two timely hits might have altered the outcome in a four-run loss. Michael A. Taylor and his Royals cohorts couldn’t go back in time, so they simply unleashed a 15-hit barrage on the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. The Royals led from start to finish as they secured an 8-1 win in front of an announced 20,085 at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB
Kansas City Star

Mariners jump on Jackson Kowar and hand Kansas City Royals a series loss at The K

Kansas City Royals rookie pitcher Jackson Kowar got off track early, and he never fully straightened things out in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Kowar gave up five runs in the first three innings on the way to the Royals’ 7-1 loss in front of an announced 16,872 at Kauffman Stadium. Kowar, who gave up a pair of home runs, lasted through just four innings.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Jay Buhner
Person
Ichiro Suzuki
Lookout Landing

Rookie Monsters: Logan Gilbert and Jarred Kelenic lead Mariners to series win over Kansas City

Logan Gilbert and Jackson Kowar were both taken in the first 35 picks of the 2018 MLB Draft. Gilbert was taken 14th overall by the Mariners, although it could be argued Kowar, taken 33rd (a compensation pick for Lorenzo Cain) actually had more name recognition, having been teammates at Florida with Brady Singer, the Royals’ first-round pick (18th overall). Singer had the most name recognition of the three, having been talked about as a potential top-5 overall pick with top-of-the-rotation upside. Gilbert and Kowar, on the other hand, were seen more as mid-rotation starters, and while scouts liked Gilbert’s fastball, they noted his velocity had fallen off, and, even though Stetson has produced names like Kluber and deGrom, he didn’t have the pedigree of pitching for a powerhouse SEC school like Florida.
MLB
Dodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — September 19

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 1 run in the top of the 7th inning and added 4 more in the 9th as Tacoma came-from-behind to defeat El Paso 7–3 on Saturday night. It marked the Rainiers 7th consecutive win and also clinched the Triple-A West Championship. 3B Kevin Padlo (3x4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) led the team 3 hits, while CF Taylor Trammell (1x4, 2 R, 3B, 3 RBI, BB) drove in a team-high 3 runs. SS Donovan Walton (1x3, R, 2B, 2 BB), LF Dillon Thomas (1x2, 2 R, 2B, BB), RF Marcus Wilson (1x3, 2B, RBI), RF Luis Liberato (1x1, R) and 2B Jack Reinheimer (1x4, RBI) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 9 hits. Starter Darren McCaughan (6.2,6,3,2,0,6) allowed 3 runs (2 ER) on 6 hits while walking 0 and striking out 6 over 6.2 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Moises Gomez (0.2,3,0,0,0,1), RH Wyatt Mills (0.2,0,0,0,0,1) and RH Brian Schlitter (1.0,0,0,0,0,0) combined to hold El Paso scoreless over the final 2.1 innings in relief to secure the victory.
MLB
FanSided

Mariners Can’t Afford to Give Yusei Kikuchi Another Start this Season

Yusei Kikuchi of the Seattle Mariners has one more start on the schedule this season (next Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics), but it’s looking more and more unlikely that he’ll get that opportunity. After representing the Mariners at the All-Star game this season, Kikuchi has struggled mightily in the second half, posting a 1-5 record with a 5.98 ERA since the break.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Gameday#The Kansas City Royals#Root Sports Nw#Espn#T Mobile Park#Major League Baseball#The Seattle Mariners#The National League#The American League#Flexen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy