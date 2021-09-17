CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. James Clyburn Says He Pushed Biden About Nominating A Black Woman For The Supreme Court Before Giving Endorsement

By Derek Major
Black Enterprise
 8 days ago
U.S. Representative James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he pressed President Joe Biden about nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court before he gave his endorsement. Clyburn confirmed reports that he pressed Biden in advance of the Democratic Primary debate last February on Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power. At the end of the debate, Biden expressed his desire to name the High Court’s first Black female justice.

Lou Ramsey
7d ago

No end to his, Biden’s,destruction of our country….appointment should be made on qualifications, not because of color or sex.

