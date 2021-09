BATON ROUGE, La. — A Baton Rouge 2-year-old girl is missing and endangered, and police need your help to find her. Nevaeh Allen was last seen by her stepfather around 1 p.m. Friday when he took a nap. When the missing child's siblings came home from school around 4:15 p.m., the door was wide open and the child was missing.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO