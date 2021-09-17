CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it too late to take your second chance? This foundation is determined to give you the confidence to take that big leap.

By Simone Scully
Upworthy
Upworthy
 8 days ago

Have you ever woken up one day and wondered if you were destined to do more in your life? Or worried you didn't take that shot at your dream?

FOX's new show "The Big Leap." is here to show you that all you need to take that second chance is the confidence to do so.

Watch as a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life try to change their lives by auditioning for a reality TV dance show, finding themselves on an emotional journey when suddenly thrust into the spotlight. And they're not letting the fact that they don't have the traditional dancer body type, age, or background hold them back.

Unfortunately, far too many people lack this kind of confidence. That's why FOX is partnering with the Movemeant Foundation , an organization whose whole mission is to teach women and girls that fitness and physical movement is essential to helping them develop self-confidence, resilience, and commitment with communities of like-minded girls.

For example, every year the foundation hosts a number of "We Dare to Bare" events to celebrate women of all shapes and sizes doing boxing, hip hop, yoga, and other boot camps — all just wearing their sports bras. They also have a BIPOC fitness grant program to empower women, businesses, and organizations that are leading the way in making wellness and fitness more inclusive.

When you feel good in your body, you're going to feel much more confident in all aspects of your life, and that will empower you to take a big leap, whether that's leaving your job to start a passion project, learning to dance, or getting on a flying trapeze at the age of 41.

Here are some of the big leaps that members of Movemeant told us they took:

If you want to support others in this mission — or go after it yourself — join FOX in supporting the Movemeant Foundation by donating or applying for one of their grants.

And don't forget to tune in to the series premiere of "The Big Leap" on Monday, September 20 at 9/8c on FOX.

