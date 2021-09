SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - In one week, on Friday, September 24, the Ryder Cup tees off in Sheboygan County. Two teams of elite golfers from the U.S. and Europe will go head-to-head at Whistling Straits for the cup. Some have called the international tournament a once in a lifetime event. They were buying merchandise to celebrate at Friday’s Ryder Cup Shop grand opening, free to the public.