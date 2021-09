Cody Saylor aimed his gun across the garage at the man who entered. It was supposed to be a simulation. Saylor played the aggressor, and Darin McMahon, his target. Saylor peered through the window of a car between them, and then shot — bang. It was louder than it should have been, louder than the simulation gunfire they'd exchanged all weekend long. McMahon fell immediately.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO