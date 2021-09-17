Bill Hutchinson’s Pink Gothic Castle in Miami Sells for $10 Million

Click here to read the full article.

Always wanted to live in the Doge’s Palace , but in Florida? Too late! “Marrying Millions” reality star Bill Hutchinson’s waterfront Gothic style fantasy in Coconut Grove, Fla., has just sold. The property was languishing on the market at $8.25 million until agents Chad Carroll and Matthew Dugow (with The Carroll Group at Compass) raised the price to $10.95 million and quickly sold it for exactly $10 million, a profitable amount over the not quite $6 million paid for the property five years ago. The buyers were represented by Meredith Zeder with The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty.

Built in 2009 in a Gothic style wildly uncharacteristic for the Miami area, the listing notes describe the eye-catcher as, “An incredibly rare architectural statement in South Florida”, even though only some of the Gothic elements and numerous stained-glass windows are antique and, hence, rare.

The 12,000-square-foot-house boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There are 30-foot vaulted ceilings; stone fireplaces, floors and lots of Gothic tracery; as well as an elevator and an elaborate kitchen decked out with a royal purple La Cornue range and gigantic matching hood. Outside, the property boasts a rooftop sun deck, a cement dock, an infinity pool and 65 linear feet of water frontage on Biscayne Bay, all set on a tad more than a quarter acre.

Bill Hutchinson, 63, made his money as the founder and until recently the head of Dunhill Partners, which manages millions of square feet of retail space across the United States. He has appeared on both seasons of Lifetime’s “Marrying Millions,” a reality show where wealthy people pair off with poor people, and is currently engaged to a 23-year-old he met on the show.

He was arrested earlier this summer for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, and, before that, for raping a 16-year-old. In light of the allegations, Hutchinson is also trying to sell two other luxury properties; the Laguna Beach, Calif., house where the alleged assaults occurred was listed in August for $6.885 million, according to the New York Post , and he listed his Carmel property for $9.5 million in July, Realtor.com reported . His Dallas property was sold off market last year for $3.325 million.