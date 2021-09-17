Florida Man Finds Way to Front of Disney World Lines by Using Stolen Employee iPad
A Florida man allegedly used a stolen iPad meant for Walt Disney World employees to skip long lines at Disney's Hollywood Studios park, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. According to an incident, authorities were called to the theme park in June about a trespasser, identified as Rennan Carletto, reports WESH. A Disney investigator discovered that Carletto allegedly used an app that allows guests to skip to the front of lines, but the app is only installed on Disney World devices for employees.popculture.com
Comments / 1