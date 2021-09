Intensive care units at the University of Virginia Medical Center are almost full, officials said Friday. Eighty-six of the hospital’s 93 ICU beds are currently occupied. About one-third of those in the ICU are COVID patients. As of Friday, the medical center had 59 COVID patients, 27 of whom were in the ICU. In mid-August, the medical center was treating 31 COVID patients, and almost half of those were in the ICU.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO