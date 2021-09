Wet weather = more mosquitos. The hurricanes and heavy rainfall this year have been affecting multiple states, which means mosquitos are thriving. Is this something we need to worry about in Iowa? Possibly. The mosquitos are usually a pain, but we could potentially see them hanging around a little longer than we have previously been used to. But more cause for concern at moment is the spiking West Nile cases in Arizona. Health officials say there have been 123 West Nile cases and 4 deaths this summer; a record high.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO