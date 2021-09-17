CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Best Emmys Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

wmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach September, the best and brightest in television are honored at the annual Emmy Awards, bringing out the biggest stars in the world of TV, and, increasingly, film. And while the Academy Awards remain the, well, the Academy Awards of fashion when it comes to the red carpet, the Emmys also have their own history of glamorous, show-stopping dresses. Think Sarah Jessica Parker in a pink confection of a Chanel Haute Couture gown at the 2003 ceremony, or Blake Lively, in her arguable sartorial star debut, showing up to the 2009 ceremony in a plunging, red hot Versace number. There was also Jennifer Aniston doing boho chic in beaded Chanel in 2004, a pregnant Claire Danes in sunny yellow Lanvin in 2012, and Tracee Ellis Ross immediately going down in history in a fuchsia ball-skirt gown by Valentino Couture. This year’s nominees include stars like Emma Corrin, Anya Taylor-Joy, Elizabeth Olsen, and Michaela Coel—a list that all but guarantees that more fashion moments will be rolling around soon. Until then, a look back at the best Emmy Awards red carpet dresses of years past.

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Life and Style Weekly

Relive the Best and Worst Dressed Celebs on the Met Gala 2019 ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Red Carpet

Fashion’s biggest night! Every year, style gurus galore wait with bated breath to see what the world’s biggest celebs wear to the Met Gala, the illustrious annual ball on the first Monday in May. The theme always calls for one’s absolute best, and usually, most fashion-conscious celebs don’t disappoint. But as with every A-List event, there are some fashion wins and fashion losses — and it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t reflect on them all. So, allow us to show you who ~slayed~ and who laid … down in the dirt and admitted style defeat at the last ball.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

How Timothée Chalamet Became Hollywood’s Best Dressed Man on the Red Carpet

When you look at early photos of Timothée Chalamet‘s red carpet debut, it’s hard to imagine that skinny teen would one day soon be Hollywood’s leading sartorial star. How could you predict such a thing, based on oversized suits, plain gray t-shirts, and even a brief foray into formal shorts? But if there’s anything fashion loves, it’s a makeover, and just as Chalamet’s Hollywood clout has grown, so has his fashion swagger. While the rest of Chalamet’s peers are content with a simple black tuxedo or maybe—maybe—a navy one, if they’re feeling adventurous, the 23-year-old is taking risk after risk, breathing new life into what can be an otherwise rather dull spectator sport. All-white suit? Floral pants? Bejeweled bib? Chalemet’s tried them all, and with aplomb (just don’t call the latter a harness). Remarkably (or maybe not so much, considering his model-like proportions), Chalamet manages to make just about anything work, and in turn, has shined a light on all the exciting and esoteric happenings in men’s fashion, especially outside of streetwear. So for that, we salute you, Timmy. Here, a look back at his fashion transformation over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Vogue

Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet: See All The Celebrity Dresses, Outfits, And Looks Here

The Met Gala is typically held on the first Monday in May, but this year, the event was postponed due to Covid-19 and falls right in the middle of fashion month – meaning the stakes for stellar style on the red carpet are especially high now. Kicking off this evening, 13 September, fashion’s biggest night will be held at its usual location: the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The gala will be in celebration of the Costume Institute’s newest exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which opens to the public in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on 18 September.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Kristen Stewart's Style Evolution From Shy Teen to Redefining Chanel

In 2002, Kristen Stewart made her red carpet debut wearing a black dress and trench for the film premiere of Panic Room, alongside Jodie Foster. Five years later, she was wearing Rodarte; now, she’s one of Chanel’s best celebrity ambassadors and shows off her visible tattoos in the brand’s storied haute couture. Stewart has appeared as the face of the Chanel makeup and accessory campaigns, sits front row at nearly every Chanel fashion show, and regularly wears Chanel at red carpet screenings and galas. She’s practically single-handily expanded and fully modernized the image of the “Chanel woman” in the process. With Oscar buzz growing over her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, she’s sure to wear more of the luxury house on the red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Thandie Newton
Person
Donna Karan
Person
Giambattista Valli
Person
Zac Posen
Person
Vera Wang
Person
Brandon Maxwell
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

See Stormi Webster Invade New York Fashion Week With Pregnant Mom Kylie Jenner

Watch: Kylie Jenner's Belly-Baring Looks at New York Fashion Week. Fashion is in their jeans. Good thing a denim-clad Stormi Webster is ready to teach her younger sibling all about style. The fashionable three-year-old got a private tour of New York Fashion Week thanks to mom Kylie Jenner. From a trip to the toy store to luxe limo rides, Stormi was all smiles alongside Kylie in a series of snaps shared on Friday, Sept. 10.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump In A Crop Top While In NYC — Photos

Maternity style goals: Kylie Jenner stepped out in a stylish orange overcoat and crop top while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner’s maternity style is already on point. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a stylish leather orange overcoat while in New York amid fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. She paired it with a white crop top that showed off her bare baby bump and dark denim, accessorizing with pointed orange heels and a Louis Vuitton bag.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Microsoft Theater#The Best Emmys Red Carpet#The Academy Awards#Chanel Haute Couture#Getty Images#Nokia Theatre L A Live#The Nokia Theater#Calvin Klein Collection
Footwear News

Ciara Steps Out in Gray Monochromatic Look Paired With Silver Metallic Sandals for Date Night

Ciara went monochromatic and edgy for her latest look. The “1,2 Step” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that featured her and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, posing before date night. Outfit-wise, Ciara wore a monochromatic gray look that incorporated a light overcoat and a sleek turtleneck dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) For the shoes, Ciara wore a pair of silver metallic heels that elevated the look and add a little sophistication and refinement to the entire ensemble. Ciara’s essential style is considerably edgy, while also living on the comfortable side of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The 20 Best Loafers for Women That Are Stylish And Comfortable

On days when you just feel like being comfortable (aka every day post-quarantine), it’s easy to reach for your best flats or your most comfortable sneakers. But to nail that feel-good effect while elevating your look just a little, consider opting for a pair of stylish loafers, instead. Simply put, a loafer is a slip-on shoe that leaves the ankle exposed and typically features a low-profile heel. But it comes in many variations, too. Some of the most common loafer silhouettes include moccasins (which harken back to Native American-made styles that inspired the first loafer of the 1930s) and smoking slippers...
APPAREL
wmagazine.com

How Rosalía Mixes Traditional Spanish Elegance With Contemporary Pop Star Glam

Rosalía has experienced an unprecedented rise to international fame since releasing her critically-adored second album, El Mal Querer, in 2018. As Latin music is finally being embraced by audiences around the world, her profile has grown outside of her native Spain, but don’t call it a crossover — Rosalía proudly incorporates traditional flamenco dance and sounds into her Latin pop music, and has collaborated with reggaetoñeros J Balvin and Bad Bunny, collecting Grammys and VMA Awards along the way. Her wardrobe reflects a modern traditional flamenco wear and silhouettes, including wide flared pants, exaggerated fringe and ruffles, updos, and red lipstick.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Olivia Thirlby Runs Through Life’s Biggest Questions

For W’s series, One Fun Thing, we invite creative people around the world to share an easy, relaxing activity that brightens up their days and keeps them sane when life gets crazy. Olivia Thirlby started trail running by necessity. In 2020, the actress experienced the profound, pandemic-specific phenomenon of losing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Has a New York Minute in Monochrome Style & Classic Pumps

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a rare outing this morning while in town in New York for Global Citizen Live. Recently deemed two of Time‘s 100 Most Influential People for the year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in New York to help promote global equity and the opportunity to receive vaccinations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the One World Trade Center observatory earlier today in coordinating attire, both opting for all-black ensembles contrasted by Prince Harry’s white dress shirt. Markle’s outfit in particular layered a tailored peacoat over a turtleneck sweater and elevated trousers. As for footwear, the “Suits”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Reservation Dogs Star Devery Jacobs Tells Her Own Story

Devery Jacobs, the star of the critically acclaimed (and criminally underwatched) FX on Hulu series Reservation Dogs, has always known she wanted to act. But in 2013, after she was cast in her first leading role in a feature film called Rhymes for Young Ghouls, Jacobs got a taste of Hollywood. “That was the first time I had seen my experience reflected and characters that resembled my family,” she told W, calling from Toronto. After wrapping the film, she thought every project in the industry would give her the same feeling—one of inclusivity and acceptance. “I moved to New York and thought my whole life was going to change, but I quickly learned that film was actually the exception,” she said. “There were so few roles for Indigenous people and so few filmmakers afforded the opportunity and budgets to create that.”
MOVIES
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Proves Even Her Pizza Comes With a Designer Label in a Louis Vuitton Bustier & Classic Heels

Khloe Kardashian proved that even her pizza comes in designer boxes. The media personality is hosting another major luxury giveaway with Scott Disick this week, sharing a preview of the collection on her Instagram page. Posing amongst Louis Vuitton totes and luggage, Khloe also snacked on a pizza in a branded box, captioning the post: “Eating PIZZA from a cardboard box is so last year.” For the post, the Good American founder modeled an LV-coated bustier bralette contrasted by black high-rise leggings and a classic black pump. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Earlier this week,...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy