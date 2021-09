After a massive comeback to close out the game against the 49ers in Week 1, the Lions head into their game against the Packers facing another tough challenge against a motivated squad coming off an embarrassing loss to the Saints. Can Jared Goff and the offense keep the hot hand they discovered late against the 49ers? The Packers were gouged by the Saints in Week 1, so if there was a defense to do it against, this feels like it.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO