Marvel’s Hit-Monkey Animated Series Will Premiere In November

SuperHeroHype
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Hit-Monkey Animated Series Will Premiere In November. Over two years ago, Marvel TV announced a deal to bring Hit-Monkey, M.O.D.O.K., and two other animated series to Hulu. However, Howard the Duck, and the Tigra, and Dazzler animated series were cancelled while in development. Regardless, Hit-Monkey will soon join M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu.

www.superherohype.com

allears.net

VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ Series

Marvel has been keeping busy when it comes to its releases on Disney+! WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…? have just been the start of series heading to streaming services. But, now we’ve got a look at another show inspired by one of the original...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere Scene Released by Netflix

Netflix released a first look from the upcoming fourth and final season of its acclaimed crime drama Ozark. The below video shows a scene from the premiere of the new season, picking up with Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico right after the previous season’s violent shock ending: The video was part of the streamer’s Tudum fan event on Saturday.  Ozark is coming off what many critics and fans called its best season and has overall received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman and co-star Julia Garner have both picked up performance Emmys for the show. The drama stars Bateman as Marty Byrd, a financial advisor turned money launderer for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, who has moved his family to rural Missouri where they’ve become entangled with local criminals, including Garner’s Ruth Langmore. The fourth season consists of 14 episodes and will be split into two parts and both will air in 2022. Ozark is produced by MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Wins Emmy for Best Animated Series

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal has won the Emmy for the Best Animated Series! The Creative Arts Emmys are now underway, and the first awards have started to make themselves known and this includes the award for Outstanding Animated Series. Although series creator Genndy Tartakovsky has been nominated for the Emmy several times in the past, it's been quite a while since the creator has taken a win (with the last time being for Star Wars: Clone Wars back in 2005). That makes this win all the more powerful on top of this being Primal's first nomination in this category.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Hawkeye’ Trailer: The Fifth MCU TV Series Hits Disney+ On November 24

Phase 4 of the MCU is well underway now after many rearranged release schedules in the past year. Two films, “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings,” have hit theaters, and four shows in total have premiered on Disney+, “Loki” and “WandaVision” among them. READ MORE:...
TV SERIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Series with Renner & Steinfeld

"When I wore this suit, I made a whole lot of enemies." Marvel has unveiled the first official trailer for the Hawkeye series, continuing with acclaimed TV shows connected to the MCU following "WandaVision" and "Loki" earlier this year. This one takes place in "post-blip New York City", following the former Avenger Clint Barton. His goal is to get back to his family for Christmas. But only with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a super hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. Jeremy Renner returns to co-star with Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, and a fun cast including Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, plus newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Along with the most adorable Golden Retriever, of course, who is playing "Lucky" from the comics. I really dig the holiday vibe of this, Marvel definitely knows how to craft an entertaining show that everyone be watching this fall.
GamesRadar+

League of Legends animated series Arcane will launch in November

League of Legends' animated series, Arcane, will launch on Netflix on November 7, 2021. To celebrate the news – which was revealed at Netflix's Tudum Event, confirming that the show will premiere on Tencent video in China and Netflix "just hours" after the League of Legends Worlds Final – Netflix and League of Legends developer, Riot Games, has released a brand new teaser trailer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

What If...? Animation Supervisor on Designing Marvel's First Animated Series

Stephan Franck has had his hand in helping develop some of the biggest animated offerings of this generation. The artist has credits on The Iron Giant, Osmosis Jones, 9, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse. Even after all that, it's his latest gig that's arguably the largest of his career — supervising all animation on Marvel's What If...?, the series officially serving as his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Anime News Network

2nd Sumikko Gurashi Anime Film's New Videos Reveal Narrators, November 5 Debut

Yoshihiko Inohara, Manami Honjō return from previous film to narrate new film. The official website for the anime film franchise based on San-X's Sumikko Gurashi characters began streaming several new videos on Sunday for Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Aoi Tsukiyo no Mahō no Ko (The Magical Child of the Blue Moonlit Night), the second film in the franchise. The first two minute-long videos feature narration by Yoshihiko Inohara and Manami Honjō, who are returning from the previous film to narrate the new film. The site is also streaming a 30-second version of the video.
Deadline

‘Ten Year Old Tom’: HBO Max Sets Premiere Date For Adult Animated Series From Steve Dildarian

UPDATED, 11:05 AM: HBO Max has set a September 30 premiere date for Ten Year Old Tom (formerly styled 10-Year-Old Tom), an adult animated series from creator Steve Dildarian (The Life and Times of Tim), exec producer Nick Weidenfeld and Tomorrow Studios. More information on the show, in which Dildarian also stars, can be found below. PREVIOUSLY, JUNE 17: HBO Max has greenlighted 10-Year-Old-Tom, an adult animated series from The Life and Times of Tim creator Steve Dildarian, animation veteran Nick Weidenfeld and Snowpiercer producer Tomorrow Studios. The series follows Tom, who grapples with being corrupted by the grownups around him each day just...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Hulu News: NYCC 2021 Panels ; Hit-Monkey

Hulu’s coming packing for New York Comic-Con 2021 with multiple panels on the way to celebrate returning series. See links below for panels coming for both the second seasons of Crossing Swords, as well as the second season of the Animaniacs reboot. Another ten episodes of bingeable mayhem representing the...
TV SERIES
mountain-topmedia.com

Jason Sudeikis trains 'Marvel's Hit Monkey' to kill

Hulu released the teaser for its upcoming animated series “Marvel’s Hit Monkey” on Monday. Jason Sudeikis provides the voice of the ghost of a dead assassin who trains a monkey to kill.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Hulu Releases the First Teaser Trailer For Marvel’s Hit-Monkey

Hulu Releases the First Teaser Trailer For Marvel’s Hit-Monkey. It’s taken over two years for Hulu’s adaptation of the Marvel comic, Hit-Monkey, to arrive. But with the series premiere set for later this fall, Hulu has finally debuted the first Hit-Monkey teaser trailer. Within the trailer, we meet the titular...
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Listen To the First Two Episodes of Batman: The Audio Adventures

Listen To the First Two Episodes of Batman: The Audio Adventures. There’s a new take on the Caped Crusader, as heard in HBO Max’s Batman: The Audio Adventures. The ten-episode scripted podcast has already debuted on HBO Max. However, you don’t need a subscription to check out the first two episodes of the series. HBO Max has released them online via YouTube.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Marvel has a new animated show with Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Munn – here's the first Hit-Monkey trailer

Marvel has a new animated show on the way, and the first trailer is finally here. Hit-Monkey sees a Japanese snow macaque go on a killing spree while exacting revenge for the death of his former mentor, Bryce, voiced by Ted Lasso actor and creator Jason Sudeikis. Despite being dead, Bryce has a big presence on the show, as he's become a ghostly A.I. who guides Hit-Monkey.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Netflix Unveils Voice Cast for Arcane, Debuts Character Posters

Netflix Unveils Voice Cast for Arcane, Debuts Character Posters. One of the most exciting projects at Netflix is the first animated adaptation of the popular League of Legends video game franchise, Arcane. The producers have now released a batch of brand new character posters featuring the protagonists and unveiling the voice cast. It will be up to Bumblebee (and soon Hawkeye) vet Hailee Steinfeld to dub the LoL champion Vi, Ella Purnell is Jinx while Kevin Alejandro is Jayce. The rest of the cast includes Katie Leung for Caitlyn, Jason Spisak as Silco and Toks Olagundoye as Mel. Additionally, JB Blanc is Vander and Harry Lloyd is Vicktor.
digitalspy.com

Marvel reveals first look at Ted Lasso star's MCU debut in Hit-Monkey

Marvel has just dropped the first trailer for the new Hulu original animated series Hit-Monkey, and confirmed the release date. The upcoming ten-episode series centres on Hit-Monkey, a Japanese Macaque who becomes a top assassin in a quest for vengeance against the criminal underworld in Tokyo. The character first appeared...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

First Looks: Marvel Hit-Man ; “The Simpsons” Season 33 Premiere

The Simpsons is slated to premiere a brand-new season on Sunday, September 26th @ 8 pm ET/PT and to help celebrate FOX has released a number of posters that you can see via TV Insider inspired by famous Broadway shows that are here to set the tone for the episode entitled “The Star of the Backstage”. In the upcoming episode, a musical comes to life in Springfield as Marge stages a revival of her beloved high school show — but her wonderful memories are threatened by the return of a rival from the past. The season premiere is slated to feature guest stars Kristen Bell as Marge’s singing voice and Sara Chase as Sasha Reed. The aforementioned link also features lyrics to an original song entitled “A Delicate Approach”.
