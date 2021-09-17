Marvel’s Hit-Monkey Animated Series Will Premiere In November

"When I wore this suit, I made a whole lot of enemies." Marvel has unveiled the first official trailer for the Hawkeye series, continuing with acclaimed TV shows connected to the MCU following "WandaVision" and "Loki" earlier this year. This one takes place in "post-blip New York City", following the former Avenger Clint Barton. His goal is to get back to his family for Christmas. But only with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a super hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. Jeremy Renner returns to co-star with Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, and a fun cast including Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, plus newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Along with the most adorable Golden Retriever, of course, who is playing "Lucky" from the comics. I really dig the holiday vibe of this, Marvel definitely knows how to craft an entertaining show that everyone be watching this fall.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO