Western picks up first victory at East, battles New Boston

As a volleyball team with mix of players from all high school grade levels, the Western Lady Indians continue to work on finding their way on the court. For the second straight school year, battling the COVID-19 situation has made it hard for teams to find rhythm in a season of disruptions. Due to an early season quarantine, the Thursday, Sept. 16 game versus New Boston was the first home contest for the Lady Indians this season. The quarantine also resulted in a crammed schedule of five games this past week, leaving the Lady Indians with no time to practice.