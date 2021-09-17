CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. Sets First Cast Members For The Lost Boys Reboot

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. Sets First Cast Members For The Lost Boys Reboot. The Lost Boys are returning to movie theaters. Although a TV series based on the cult classic vampire flick has been in the works for a few years, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Warner Bros. is now developing a “reimagined take” for the big screen. The studio has already recruited Jaeden Martell and Noah Jupe to star in the new film.

