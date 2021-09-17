Flood Advisory issued for Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brevard The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brevard County in east central Florida * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Malabar, Indialantic, Barefoot Bay, West Melbourne, Indian Harbour Beach, Melbourne Beach, Grant-Valkaria, Micco, Melbourne Shores, Floridana Beach. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.