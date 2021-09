After more than a year of virtual events, over 30 local employers are coming together in one place in hopes that job seekers will stop by. Employee-owned jobs platform Corridor Careers invites job seekers to preregister for the Fall Career Fair on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This in-person Career Fair will serve as the finale to a multiday online Career Week series to help job seekers prepare to meet with employers in person.

