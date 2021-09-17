Sure, the Japanese serve one or 2 ounces to each person…

"Record-breaking is a serious business," according to Guinness World Records, and we would very much like to nod and agree. Indeed, we'd like to think that we're doing all that we can to encourage the Guinness World Records holders to keep doing what they've always been doing to fascinate and titillate us ordinary folks who've never even dared to imagine setting a world record for anything. Nevertheless, "serious" is not necessarily the word we would use to describe the setting of records for such things as the tallest stack of M&Ms, the longest curly fry, or the longest team barbecue marathon. That being said, every once in a while, the setting of a world record ends up landing right on the sweet spot where "fascinating" and "titillating" converge with "serious." That was certainly the case when, on June 24, 2021, the regional supermarket, Hy-Vee, set a world record for the largest serving of pancakes (via Guinness World Records).

