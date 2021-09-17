Watch Daniel Craig's Emotional Speech From His Last Day Filming As James Bond
Throughout his career as James Bond, Daniel Craig has had his ups and downs with the pressures of playing 007. Who could blame him? Being the sixth actor in the official franchise to play Ian Fleming's espionage hero is a mantle that comes with intense scrutiny. However, there's also an intense pride, especially when it comes to how No Time To Die will close off the era that saw Bond become a truly modern hero. That pride caused Daniel Craig, and anyone who could fit on the set during that last night, to share an emotional moment.
