Watch Daniel Craig's Emotional Speech From His Last Day Filming As James Bond

Quantum of Solace received mixed reviews when it was released in 2008. James Bond producers and 007 himself, Daniel Craig, have spoken out about what went wrong. "We had a writers' strike," Craig said in the recently released Apple TV Plus documentary, Being James Bond (H/T Collider). "We had a script; it wasn't completed, but it was nearly completed. The movie kind of works. It's not Casino Royale, and that was always going to be… It was like, literally, troubling second album syndrome. In a way, we could not top Casino… It's easy to say that. Of course, we wanted to top Casino Royale, but, you know…there are some really special moments."

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO