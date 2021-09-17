CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Metro’s real estate market may be changing with the seasons. But what does it mean for buyers and sellers?

By Amanda Molitor
Denver Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of record-breaking buying and selling activity in Colorado, it appears as though the red-hot market is finally cooling off and settling back into its typical trends. As consumers turn their attention to getting their families back into a routine following the summer break, prepare for the upcoming holidays, and shift their focus to other priorities, real estate may not be their main concern. Despite this, the Denver Metro market is expected to remain strong and continue to provide opportunities for both homebuyers and sellers this season.

