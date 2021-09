The Federal Reserve has confirmed that it is looking into digital currencies, whose use cases will be discussed in a crypto report that the Federal Reserve will publish soon. The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, has stated that the body has started researching about CBDCs. The research will help determine whether it is viable to launch an official digital currency for the US. Powell also stated that the Federal Reserve would release a paper that details the research.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO