CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, ID

‘Devious Lick’ TikTok Challenge Hits Treasure Valley Schools

By Moug
MIX 106
MIX 106
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest TikTok trend, 'devious lick' encourages kids to damage and steal from their schools. Some valley schools are speaking out against it. Here's what you should know. Oh, TikTok. Endless entertainment, life hacks and comedy, but also a place where people can get themselves into some trouble. In this case, the latest viral challenge (not sure why it's called "Devious Lick") includes stealing and damaging school property. Unfortunately, this challenge has made its way into the Treasure Valley. Both Lake Hazel Middle School and Mountain View High School have had incidents so far, and Owyhee is trying to prevent anything from happening at their beautiful new facility.

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MIX 106

West Ada School District Extends Mask Requirement

On September 10th the West Ada School District implemented a mask mandate that canceled all mask opt outs. All teachers, staff, and students were to wear masks essentially at all times. The decision came in part after reviewing Central District Health Data. It was also decided that they would review the mask requirement again on September 24th and determine if there needed to be an extension of the mask requirement.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Get The Vegas Experience Just Two Hours From Boise

The Idaho Lottery is an absolute blast to play. All of its games are fun, cheap thrills that sometimes turn into a big win. The scratchers are my absolute favorite. I just won $15 after spending $20. So really I made up $15 but am still down $5. Still, it was fun. But if you're going to lose, might as well make a whole weekend out of it where the stakes for winning are higher and if you lose at least you got all the drinks in a party atmosphere.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Meridian Teacher Named Idaho’s Teacher Of The Year 2022

Crossroads Middle School in Meridian's Todd Knight has been named Idaho's 2022 teacher of the year!. CBS 2 Boise broke the story; Crossroads Middle School's Mr Knight, a science teacher has been named Idaho's teacher of the year for 2022. This came as a shock to him as he was surprised in his classroom with balloons and a check for $1,000. "Knight was chosen by a blue ribbon panel. He will now be a spokesman for Idaho educators and serve as the Idaho nominee for national teacher of the year", according to CBS 2 Boise.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Meridian, ID
City
Boise, ID
MIX 106

This Kave(Man) Is A Real Hero In Kuna Idaho

Kuna High School is proud of their heroic student who is being celebrated around the Treasure Valley for saving a young boy from drowning in Indian Creek. Maybe you've heard the story by now, maybe you haven't. Trystan Herrera and his brother have been named KTVB Channel 7's "7's Hero" after rescuing a boy in Indian Creek. Britni Strong's son had fallen into the water while they were floating the river, which they do regularly in the summer. Somehow his foot got tangled up by a rope. Britni was unable to swim towards him when she'd try to get into the water. Trystan and his brother were riding their bikes nearby when they heard the screaming. When they stumbled upon the scene, they jumped into action. Trystan was able to swim across the river, despite the strong current, help free the boys foot and get him back to safety.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Bachelorettes In Boise: 10 Things Every Party in Boise Must Do

We get to spend a lot of time in the streets of downtown Boise on the weekends and even on Wednesday's at Humpin' Hannah's. If there has been one trend that has felt very preset, it's that there seem to be a TON of bachelorette parties in the streets--noticeably more than usual. What's behind the trend? Maybe a year of the pandemic just pushed everything back?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Why Boise is One of The Best State Capitals to Call Home

As the state capital of Idaho, Boise is a lively city that's full of growth. Some may argue it's "too much" growth but there are obvious reasons why people want to live here. Rent.com created a formula that considered all 50 state capitals in the U.S. to determine which ones are the best to call home. Boise came in tied for 5th!
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lick#Vandalism#Treasure Valley#Lake Hazel Middle School#Mountain View High School#Idaho News 6#Mvhs#Owyhee High School#Idahoans Embarrassing#National News
MIX 106

Idaho Drinks More Wine Per Capita Than Any Other State

I found a statistic about Idaho today the surprised me. I knew we loved wine here in the gem state but I had no idea HOW MUCH we love wine here in the gem state. According to 27/4 Wall St and a recent listing of Strangest Little Facts About Each State, Idaho drinks more wine per capita than any other state in the country.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Boise Is One Of The Country’s Best Coffee Cities

We've got some pretty stellar coffee options here in Boise, and while we aren't the "best" coffee city in the country, we're among the coffee elite!. Wallethub released their 2021 study of the best coffee cities in America and it should come as no surprise that the West Coast and the Pacific Northwest in general, do pretty well. Portland took the number one spot, San Francisco took the number two and believe it or not, Seattle was the third best coffee city for 2021. So what's it all based on? Well, a variety of factors: average price per pack of coffee, average price for a cappuccino, average spending per household, share of adult coffee drinkers, share of households that actually own coffee makers, number of coffee shops per capita, number of coffee shops with free wifi, number of donut shops, etc. I mean you get the idea... A lot of different factors went into organizing the 100 most populated cities in the country based on how coffee friendly they are.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Dead Deer Haunts Boise Neighborhood For Days

Oh deer (doe)... This is problematic. A Boise neighborhood has been dealing with a dead doe on a walking path and they're getting pretty fed up!. This is just one of those things that kind of happens when you live an area that is as alive as the Treasure Valley is, and it's really unfortunate. Deer and cars have been enemies since the invention of the car and no exception was made in this Boise neighborhood. Old Hill Road originally posted on Monday: "Sad morning on Hill Road Parkway. A deceased doe. Drive safe out there and please slow down. These animals are having a tougher time getting around with the city-wide loss of habitat that is occurring during this unprecedented time of growth." As of Tuesday evening, the deer was still laying there and had not been removed by animal control.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

5 Idaho Ways To Celebrate Spooky Season Early

Arguably, spooky season starts in October. A) It's Halloween month, and B) It's the first full month of Fall. I mean, technically it is still summer, despite the weather and dipping into cold temperatures and the leaves on deciduous trees already turning colors. But what's so wrong about starting the celebrating a little early? If Disneyland can do it, so can Idaho. And there are even some things you can do year round to get in the spirit.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
MIX 106

Broadway’s ‘Cats’ Is Coming To Boise’s Morrison Center

One of the biggest theater shows of all time will play the Morrison Center October 29-31, tickets go on sale Friday!. 'Cats' really is one of the biggest theater hits of all time and it's very exciting that the touring show is making it's way to Boise. The dates are October 29th, 30th and 31st and the tickets go on sale this Friday, September 24th, starting at just $50.50 and going up to $99 (plus ticket fees). Over the last forty years, 'Cats' the musical has been presented in over thirty countries and fifteen languages, there were even two 'Cats' based films; one that came out back in 1998 and one that came out just a couple of years ago in 2019, starring a plethora of big stars, including Taylor Swift!
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The New Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters is Massive

Our studios are conveniently located very near the greenbelt in downtown Boise. I consider myself very lucky to be able to walk the gorgeous greenbelt regularly and see what is going on around it. This past week as my friend and I took a shortcut back we stumbled upon the massive construction project and build that is happening for The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) and Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Creative Idaho Themed Costumes To Wear This Year

Halloween is fast approaching! A little over a month until everyone is in costume and gorging on candy! But even before actual Halloween, the month will be filled with all kinds of Halloween things including costume parties. It can be difficult to come up with a costume that isn't too popular or overdone. How many times can you dress up as a witch? So here are some Idaho themed costumes that maybe land in the dad joke category, but will make people laugh.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Story Behind This Viral Photo From an Idaho Airport

There are some things that happen that seem to just be "SO Idaho" that it isn't even funny. Once you get used to living in a place like this, you come to realize that Idaho is a special place and we Idahoans really do move at a different pace than the rest of the world. I love that about us--but the reality is that sometimes, these things really are just "way too Idaho" to happen anywhere else.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

How Do Kids Really Feel About the Mask Mandate at School?

West Ada County School District students have been in school for a little under a month and while there has been much uproar from parents regarding protocols for yet another school year during a pandemic, how are the students feeling about this year so far? Who better to ask than a student from a local elementary school? I just so happen to be the mother of one such student who is in his final year of elementary school in Meridian.
ADA COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington

We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each states most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First lets check out Idaho's.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

‘FRIENDS! The Live Musical Parody’ Will Be Just A Drive Away From Boise

If you're a fan of the tv show, 'Friends', you'll think the five-hour drive from Boise to see the LIVE Musical Parody is a small price to pay!. Close enough to where I'm seeing ads for this on Facebook, the 'Friends' musical parody will hit cities in Oregon and Washington this fall and winter and if you're a fan of the show, you're not going to want to miss out because this looks outrageous. Imagine 'Friends', but in the form of a musical! Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross will all be portrayed, perhaps not by the famous actors you'll recall from the ten-season television series, but their characters will surely be represented! The Turkey that Monica gets stuck on her head AND Janice will even make an appearance, in no particular order. It will all be in musical form, though!
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy