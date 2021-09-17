CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chess Champion Sues Netflix Following ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Insult

By Jacklyn Krol
 9 days ago
The first-ever female chess grandmaster, Nona Gaprindashvili, 80, is suing Netflix for defamation. Gaprindashvili filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles' Federal District Court against the streaming giant Thursday (Sept. 16) for an incorrect portrayal of her on The Queen's Gambit. In her lawsuit, she called a fleeting reference made about her in the series "grossly sexist and belittling."

