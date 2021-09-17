CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA Panel's Decision to Reject COVID Booster Shot for Broad Use Explained

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, but instead agreed to distribute extra doses to people 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The twin votes represented a...

