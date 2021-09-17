CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vandalism

City painted, then painted over, buffer zone lines outside abortion clinic

By TESSA REDMOND Kentucky Today
Corbin Times Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome earlier reports described the events as vandalism, but the Twitter account for individuals serving as clinic escorts claimed the city was responsible for the paint job. “Apparently the city, without notifying anyone from the clinic or city council removed the lines because they were 13 feet apart and not 10 feet apart,” the clinic escort account tweeted. “Can only assume that correct lines will be drawn today?”

www.thetimestribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

LMPD to enforce 'buffer zone' ordinance at EMW Women's Clinic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD will begin enforcing an ordinance at EMW Women's Clinic, which provides a 'buffer zone' for people entering and exiting the facility. LMPD says anyone who blocks the buffer zone or sidewalk outside the abortion clinic during business hours could lead to a citation and fine.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Protesters breach abortion clinic buffer zone; LMPD still working on how to enforce it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days after the new buffer zone was installed outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville, pictures show protestors ignoring it. "At the end of the day, the paint on the ground is just paint on the ground. The only way it has power is if LMPD and our enforcement capabilities say it has power," Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Reading Eagle

Reading has a plan to eliminate lead paint in city homes

Reading has had a problem with lead for decades but the city never had the finances to properly start a remediation program until now. The city received a $3.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development earlier this year and a $157,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Buffer Zone#City Council#Wfpl News#Metro Public Works#Western District Court#Metro Government
CBS New York

New York City Council Votes In Favor Of Food Delivery Worker Protections

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For years, delivery couriers have been calling for improved working conditions. On Thursday, the City Council voted in favor of beginning to regulate the industry. It was a momentous day for delivery workers like Gustavo Ajche. “This is a really, really great step and good step in our fight,” Ajche told reporters, including CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. He said it had been tough to make ends meet as a courier, adding he gets paid per delivery, not per hour. “Sometimes you have to be in the street for 12, 13 hours, and sometimes you don’t make that much money — $50, $40...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Hit With Lawsuit Over Failure To Clean Up Homeless Camps

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Several groups have filed a lawsuit against the City of Oakland for failing to enforce a policy requiring the city to clean up homeless encampments and move residents into housing. Last October, the Oakland City Council passed the Encampment Management Policy (.pdf), which stated that the encampments were supposed to be removed after six months and folks moved into housing. Calling themselves the “We Deserve Better” alliance, the groups have has filed a 70-page lawsuit against the city for failing to enforce the policy. “We spent a bunch of money hiring people to do it and then it was...
OAKLAND, CA
thebaycities.com

Traffic Line Painting for City of Marinette

Traffic line painting will begin for the entire City of Marinette the week of September 20th, weather permitting, and will continue through September 24th. The line striping truck can be identified with flashing lights and warning signs. Wet paint will be marked with cones. Motorists are reminded to use caution when encountering the line striping crew and to avoid driving on wet line striping paint.
MARINETTE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
stocktonsentinel.com

City water tower to be painted

Before the regular meeting started for the Stockton City Commission on Tuesday, September 7th, the 2022 RNR and the 2022 Budget Hearings were held. The first was to allow the City to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rates set by the state. The 2022 budget was then approved at the next hearing as…
POLITICS
MyChesCo

Line Painting Next Week on Route 222 (Prince Street) in City of Lancaster, Lancaster County

LANCASTER, PA — A contractor will perform line painting next week on the Route 222 (Prince Street) resurfacing project in the City of Lancaster, Lancaster County. Work will be from 7 AM to 5 PM Monday, September 13, through Friday, September 17, weather permitting. The contractor is expected to install crosswalks and stop bars from West James Street to West King Street on Monday and Tuesday, then perform the same work from West King Street to Furnace Street through the remainder of the week.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
US News and World Report

Letting the Paint Dry: Georgia City Stalls Freeze on Murals

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Can a town have too many murals?. It's a question that leaders in south Georgia's Thomasville are grappling with. The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reports that City Council members are exploring regulating or restricting new murals. On Tuesday, an emergency resolution that would have imposed a 180-day moratorium failed because it didn't get a four-vote supermajority of five votes to take effect immediately.
GEORGIA STATE
Corbin Times Tribune

Brent Spence bridge repairs up for people's choice award

Kentuckians, Ohioans and regional travelers are encouraged to vote daily to honor the people behind the project who restored the nationally significant Ohio River crossing in record time. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, or AASHTO, revealed the finalists on Friday. This means the Brent Spence Bridge...
TRAFFIC
WDAM-TV

Students help paint new mural for City of Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall High School students are working on a new mural project for their town. The project is spearheaded by the Sumrall Main Street Association and Sumrall High School Art Teacher Lissa Ortego. “I get to help out my school and my community, " says Will Barrett,...
SUMRALL, MS
fox4kc.com

Kansas City mask mandate extended into October after council vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s indoor mask mandate has been extended into October after a vote by the city council Thursday afternoon. The council voted 11-2 to extend the mask mandate through Oct. 7, with only council members Heather Hall and Brandon Ellington voting against the extension. The Oct....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Corbin Times Tribune

Corbin Police Department promotes 4, hires 2

Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick announced four promotions within the police department during Monday evening’s Corbin City Commission meeting. Lieutenant Coy Wilson was promoted to to the rank of major, while Corporal Wade Mitchell was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Officer Brad Prewitt, who was not present during the meeting, was promoted from patrolman to corporal. Sergeant Jim Miller, who was also absent Monday, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Hedrick said each of the officers showed great leadership skills, work ethic and professionalism both on and off duty. The city commission also approved hiring Chris Brown and Jarrett Carr as full-time police officers during Monday’s meeting. | Photos by Jarrod Mills.
CORBIN, KY
KZTV 10

Potential Bob Hall Pier features presented to Nueces County Commissioner Court

Construction at Bob Hall Pier is one step closer to getting started. Officials say it may include a lot of the amenities that you asked for. Brent Chesney, county commissioner, says, “we had a lot of public input, lots and lots of people that responded to what they want to see online. So they took all that, gathered it all together, and now they’ve come up with some actual conceptual designs that were going to get a peak at today.”
NUECES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy