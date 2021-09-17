City painted, then painted over, buffer zone lines outside abortion clinic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For years, delivery couriers have been calling for improved working conditions. On Thursday, the City Council voted in favor of beginning to regulate the industry. It was a momentous day for delivery workers like Gustavo Ajche. “This is a really, really great step and good step in our fight,” Ajche told reporters, including CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. He said it had been tough to make ends meet as a courier, adding he gets paid per delivery, not per hour. “Sometimes you have to be in the street for 12, 13 hours, and sometimes you don’t make that much money — $50, $40...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO