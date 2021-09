For hundreds of years, a traditional karate association in Japan had been delivering its lessons in person, Plastiq Chief Product and Technology Officer Stoyan Kenderov explained. But then COVID-19 hit, and it had to retool overnight and deliver its services online. Today, he said, this ancient karate business has not only adapted, but has expanded, and is now selling an array of products online all around the world. It has turned into a platform business almost overnight.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO