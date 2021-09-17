City of Amarillo: New state law could bring changes to food inspection reports
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Environmental Health Department says state law has changed bringing changes to food inspection reports. Anthony Spanel, City of Amarillo’s Environmental Health director says these new laws went into effect August 2021 and it reflects 95 percent of the 2017 FDA food code and 5 percent Texas food establishment rules, this new law does not include a scoring mechanism.www.newschannel10.com
Comments / 0