Special Weather Statement issued for Harper by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-17 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Harper County through 700 PM CDT At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Englewood, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Harper County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
