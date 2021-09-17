Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lee County in southwestern Florida * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, and North Fort Myers.