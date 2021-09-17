CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Under crisis standards of care, Idaho hospital systems can't afford to enforce vaccine mandate for staff

By Andrew Baertlein
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We literally cannot see the wisdom of even removing even a single employee and making these already stretched teams work harder."

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 15

Betsy Woolbright
8d ago

I see. So many people stood firm that the health care worker vaccine mandate basically had to be shelved. But rather than admit they're giving in to pressure, they just save face by saying "the virus got worse."

Reply(1)
4
Chris Dutch Sandoval
8d ago

Yea they misjudged and now want the same people that they will fire to stay and bale them out. How can they expect these people to stay and get worked to death knowing that the first chance the hospitals get they will fire them all.

Reply
4
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Civil rights complaint targets Idaho health care rationing

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video explains what crisis standards of care mean for Idaho hospitals and patients in need of care. (AP) — An advocacy group for older adults has filed a civil rights complaint against Idaho over state crisis standards of care guidelines for hospitals overwhelmed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Monoclonal antibody treatment can lessen the strain on Idaho hospitals

BOISE, Idaho — Hospitalizations are ICU capacity is at an all-time high in St Luke's Health System, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Frank Johnson. As of Sept. 23, St. Luke's had 315 COVID-19 hospitalizations systemwide. That number was 30 in July, according to Johnson. This comes a week after the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare enacted statewide crisis standards of care.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Canyon County doctor's plea for more vaccinations: 'It is about keeping families from being torn apart'

CALDWELL, Idaho — Dr. Richard Augustus has seen enough preventable death. He has watched enough families struggle to say goodbye to someone they love. Augustus - West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell's chief medical officer - has joined the hordes of doctors across Idaho recommending, urging, and outright begging more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as the virus rips through the population, drowning local healthcare facilities' ability to care for all the sick and dying.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Vaccines
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Free car seat check in Meridian on Saturday

MERIDIAN, Idaho — This is Child Passenger Safety Week. The Idaho Transportation Department wants to remind families that the best way to keep kids safe on the road is to put them in the correct car seat. Certified safety technicians are offering free car seat checks at three locations around...
MERIDIAN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Healthcare System#St Luke S Health System#Ktvb
Idaho's Newschannel 7

20-year-old Idaho woman dies from COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho — Cleo Shepherd, 20, died Sept. 20, 2021, in the Saint Alphonsus ICU from COVID-19-related reasons, according to her mother, Summer Carr. Health experts have continued to warn the public that hospitalization and ICU patients are younger and younger. This week, St. Luke's reported their average ICU patient was 72 years old in December. Now, their average ICU patient in 58.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Pocatello-Chubbuck school board votes to require masks

POCATELLO, Idaho — Students and staff in Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 will be required to wear a mask to school starting Monday, the school board voted. The 3-2 decision came Tuesday evening, and will apply to all grades K-12. Opting out of the requirement will require a "legitimate medical exemption," according to the district.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Teacher shortage shuts down Idaho school district

FILER, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video with this story is about school districts struggling to find substitutes. It aired earlier this month. A south-central Idaho school district with about 1,600 students is temporarily closing its schools due to not having enough teachers or substitute teachers. The Filer School District...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Keeping your children safe using a booster seat with the Idaho Transportation Department

Buckle up everyone, because this week is child passenger safety week. Car seats and booster seats are important to keep kids safe, and knowing if your child requires one is half the battle. Host Mellisa Paul was able to speak with Tabitha Smith, a certified child passenger safety technician from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, to demonstrate how to use a booster seat and explain why they are so important.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy