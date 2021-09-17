Under crisis standards of care, Idaho hospital systems can't afford to enforce vaccine mandate for staff
"We literally cannot see the wisdom of even removing even a single employee and making these already stretched teams work harder."www.ktvb.com
"We literally cannot see the wisdom of even removing even a single employee and making these already stretched teams work harder."www.ktvb.com
I see. So many people stood firm that the health care worker vaccine mandate basically had to be shelved. But rather than admit they're giving in to pressure, they just save face by saying "the virus got worse."
Yea they misjudged and now want the same people that they will fire to stay and bale them out. How can they expect these people to stay and get worked to death knowing that the first chance the hospitals get they will fire them all.
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 15