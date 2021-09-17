CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Caldwell principal dies unexpectedly from COVID-19

Dr. Javier Castaneda was principal of Heritage Community Charter School. District officials say his death comes as a big shock.

Pecos Bill
8d ago

Keep your hands clean.....Stop touching your face except to wash it......Don't stand close enough to someone, who doesn't have their mouth covered, that their spittal lands on you or your face when speaking.......

Valz
7d ago

you have to remember this is Idaho news. If he was vaccinated and still died it would be making national news by now.

Toby Huer
6d ago

Incredibly sad - My thoughts and prayers go to his family and loved ones. To the rest - please stay safe and be considerate of others.

Idaho's Newschannel 7

West Ada School District extends mask requirement

MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District announced it will extend its mask requirement through Oct. 8 in an update posted on the district’s website. The mask mandate began Sept. 10, after a West Ada teacher in the district died of COVID-19, and after the district had initially allowed students to opt-out of wearing a mask in school. Over 36% of the district's 40,000 students opted out of the requirement before the district changed course and revoked the opt-out option.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Pocatello-Chubbuck school board votes to require masks

POCATELLO, Idaho — Students and staff in Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 will be required to wear a mask to school starting Monday, the school board voted. The 3-2 decision came Tuesday evening, and will apply to all grades K-12. Opting out of the requirement will require a "legitimate medical exemption," according to the district.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Canyon County doctor's plea for more vaccinations: 'It is about keeping families from being torn apart'

CALDWELL, Idaho — Dr. Richard Augustus has seen enough preventable death. He has watched enough families struggle to say goodbye to someone they love. Augustus - West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell's chief medical officer - has joined the hordes of doctors across Idaho recommending, urging, and outright begging more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as the virus rips through the population, drowning local healthcare facilities' ability to care for all the sick and dying.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Monoclonal antibody treatment can lessen the strain on Idaho hospitals

BOISE, Idaho — Hospitalizations are ICU capacity is at an all-time high in St Luke's Health System, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Frank Johnson. As of Sept. 23, St. Luke's had 315 COVID-19 hospitalizations systemwide. That number was 30 in July, according to Johnson. This comes a week after the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare enacted statewide crisis standards of care.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Student with gun arrested at Rigby Middle School

RIGBY, Idaho — A 13-year-old girl was arrested in eastern Idaho after bringing a gun to school, officials said. The incident happened Thursday morning at Rigby Middle School. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says a school resource officer found the girl in the bathroom with the firearm. Anderson says the...
RIGBY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

20-year-old Idaho woman dies from COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho — Cleo Shepherd, 20, died Sept. 20, 2021, in the Saint Alphonsus ICU from COVID-19-related reasons, according to her mother, Summer Carr. Health experts have continued to warn the public that hospitalization and ICU patients are younger and younger. This week, St. Luke's reported their average ICU patient was 72 years old in December. Now, their average ICU patient in 58.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

St. Luke's hospital in McCall defaced with swastikas

MCCALL, Idaho — Editor's note: The original version of this story contained a photo of the sign that was vandalized. However, that photo has been removed in an effort to not bring more attention to these actions. Police are investigating after someone spraypainted multiple swastikas outside of St. Luke's McCall...
MCCALL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Interfaith Sanctuary battles the biggest COVID-19 surge yet

BOISE, Idaho — The Interfaith Sanctuary homeless shelter is battling the biggest COVID-19 surge they have seen since the pandemic began last year. When guests from the shelter test positive with COVID-19 they are sent to a COVID-19 positive hotel to quarantine. The City of Boise partnered with the shelter to provide the hospital as a quarantine option from FEMA funding to cover the costs.
BOISE, ID
