Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2475.62 – .20 + .08 + .30. Equity Income Fund 16575.78 – .74 – .50 + 15.77. General Municipal Debt 1534.44 – .04 – .02 + 2.63. International Fund 2532.64 – 1.02 – 1.08 + 11.76. Science and Technology Fund 5629.24 – .87 – .11 + 16.58.

Indexes Close Higher as Investors Assess Fed News

Upbeat outlooks from Accenture and Salesforce helped to bolster the market, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late Wednesday authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older. Also helping sentiment, concern about a ripple effect from China Evergrande continued to ease. Know where...
Stocks Diverge As Traders Close Out Tough Week

Stock markets were mixed Friday after a painful few days as traders tracked Delta variant developments, Chinese regulatory crackdowns, disappointing economic data and brewing geopolitical tensions. Asia's main indices closed out the week higher and European markets were also mostly higher. Wall Street opened lower, however. US "markets have appeared...
Stocks fall broadly, dragging indexes lower for the week

Stocks fell broadly Tuesday and dragged major indexes lower for the week as investors deal with another day of choppy trading. The market had started higher after the latest data on inflation came in better than economists had expected, but reversed course within the first hour of trading. The S&P...
Indexes Log Weekly Losses as Investors Remain Wary

The Septembers doldrums and today's quadruple witching Friday are making their case once again, with the Dow shedding 166 points on Friday, while also logging its third-straight weekly loss. Both the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq closed deep into the red as well, also settling lower for the week. A wave of caution is taking over Wall Street, as investors weigh seasonality, rising Covid-19 infections, and next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Elsewhere, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended that Pfizer (PFE) booster shots be only distributed for those aged 65 and over or high-risk.
Bitcoin volatility continues as BTC price closes in on critical weekly close

Bitcoin (BTC) briefly fell below $42,000 on Sept. 25 as the weekend looked set to deliver an unimpressive weekly close. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD losing $1,000 in just over an hour during Saturday before rebounding. The weekend had started with the pair at around $43,000...
Dow, S&P 500 shake off Evergrande-inspired shocks, Fed tapering talk to end week solidly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of...
Stocks open slightly lower as Dow, S&P 500 cling to weekly gains

Stocks opened slightly lower Friday as investors looked to wrap up a volatile week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 36 points, or 0.1%, at 34,731, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.2% to 4,440. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5% to 14,977. Stocks had enjoyed a sharp two-day rebound that put major indexes back in the green for the week on Thursday. Friday's losses left the Dow up 0.5% for the week, while the S&P 500 was clinging to a 0.2% gain and the Nasdaq was down 0.5%.
Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Hovde Group analyst sees regional bank M&A revival in California

Hovde Group analyst Ben Gerlinger on Friday said BayCom Corp. , Sierra Bancorp , California Bancorp and RBB Bancorp appear to be best positioned to outperform peers amid an uptick in mergers and acquisitions among banks in the California market. "Following more than a decade of under-punching rival geographies in both number of deals and total assets acquired, California-based bank M&A is once again alive and well," Gerlinger said in a research note. "More importantly, as the industry comes to grips with the necessity of bulking up asset bases in order to spread ever-increasing technology costs across a larger balance sheet, deal pricing/structure and the pro forma strategy is likely to separate the would-be winners from the rest of the pack." He views RBB Bancorp as undervalued relative to its peers because of its expected loan growth, stable net interest margin, re-acceleration of organic growth and potential M&A opportunities. California BanCorp drew praise from Gerlinger for its organic growth path and improvement in its margins. RBB Bancorp shares are up 61% so far this year and California BanCorp is up 10.9%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is up 25.6%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
When to Expect the Next Stock Market Correction, According to Investment Pros

When the stock market stumbled earlier this week, you may have been spooked, and understandably so. The market dip, which was attributed to investors' concerns about the high debt levels of one of China's largest real estate developers, was hard to stomach given the resilient bull market we've seen over the past year, with the S&P 500 up 100% last month compared to its March 2020 pandemic low.
