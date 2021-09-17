Episode Three: Get to Know Your Hair. Part 1- Date Night Icebreaker
Being on this natural hair journey can be very confusing and frustrating, especially when you don't know your hair. Imagine taking your hair on a date. Do you know anything about your hair? Do you even know what your hair likes? Will there even be a second date? Is it going to be weird at the end of the night? Let's just say the first date was a little flat, but your hair is going to give you a second chance. So let's help you get ready for date number two.
