Hair Care

Episode Three: Get to Know Your Hair. Part 1- Date Night Icebreaker

By Editorials
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 8 days ago
Being on this natural hair journey can be very confusing and frustrating, especially when you don’t know your hair. Imagine taking your hair on a date. Do you know anything about your hair? Do you even know what your hair likes? Will there even be a second date? Is it going to be weird at the end of the night? Let’s just say the first date was a little flat, but your hair is going to give you a second chance. So let’s help you get ready for date number two.

Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas.

