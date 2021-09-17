Xbox Insider Leaks Two Unannounced Xbox Series X Exclusive Games
A prominent Xbox insider has leaked two unannounced Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games that will be exclusive to the pair of Xbox consoles, or at least console exclusives. In the recent NVIDIA leak, there were two games under the name of Cobalt and Indus, which sound like placeholder names, and according to this Xbox insider, that's exactly what they are. They are also apparently in development as a pair of Xbox console exclusives.comicbook.com
Comments / 0