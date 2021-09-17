CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Insider Leaks Two Unannounced Xbox Series X Exclusive Games

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prominent Xbox insider has leaked two unannounced Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games that will be exclusive to the pair of Xbox consoles, or at least console exclusives. In the recent NVIDIA leak, there were two games under the name of Cobalt and Indus, which sound like placeholder names, and according to this Xbox insider, that's exactly what they are. They are also apparently in development as a pair of Xbox console exclusives.

