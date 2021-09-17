The best new songs we heard this week: Kehlani's hymn, Snail Mail's bloody valentine, Nick Cave's confession

Snail Mail is back, and it’s time to celebrate. Over three years after her wise-beyond-her-age debut, Lush, Lindsey Jordan announced her second album, Valentine, out November 5. And leading off the project is the massive title track — the biggest-sounding song Jordan has ever released as Snail Mail, with a stadium-sized chorus, but still featuring her signature sharply personal lyrics. “Fuck being remembered,” she declares in the song, inspired by a breakup. “I think I was made for you.” “Valentine” comes with an equally cinematic video, set at a period drama–esque party that turns bloody as Jordan finds the woman she’s after making out with someone else. “Watching a few perverse images in my head metamorphose into this gorgeous storyline and eventually into a tangible visual was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” Jordan said in a statement on the video, directed by Josh Coll. And as if a huge song and accompanying huge music video weren’t enough, Snail Mail has also announced a huge, 65-date tour, kicking off in November 2021 and stretching through May 2022.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO