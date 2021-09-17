CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best new songs we heard this week: Kehlani's hymn, Snail Mail's bloody valentine, Nick Cave's confession

By Marcus Jones, Jason Lamphier, Alex Suskind
EW.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Friday, EW's music team runs down the five best songs of the week. In today's edition, Kehlani has a spiritual awakening, Snail Mail sends a bloody valentine, Nick Cave confronts his ghosts, Miko Marks covers Creedence, and Tonstartssbandht can't catch a break. "Altar" — Kehlani. The R&B standout's sentimental...

