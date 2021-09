CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The remnants from the demolition of Bob Hall Pier will be used in an artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico. "We are taking all of that concrete that was at the pier and we're barging it and putting it on the Texas Parks and Wildlife's Fishery Division reef they have that they have permitted out there," Scott Cross, Nueces County Parks Director, said.

