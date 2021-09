The Alief Independent School District (ISD) has been dealing with damaged property and stolen items. This comes after a TikTok trend called the “devious lick” went viral. The “devious lick” challenge encourages TikTok users to steal school property, destroy them, or vandalize school bathrooms. According to reports, “lick” is another word for stealing. In the Urban Dictionary, lick was defined as “a successful type of theft, which results in an acceptable, impressive and rewarding payday for the protagonist.” Because the trend has resulted negatively, TikTok removed the hashtag “devious lick” from their app. When people search for such a tag, a message will appear saying that the content has been removed because it violates the app’s guidelines.

