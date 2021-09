The fallout continues from last night’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on WWE’s infamous May 2002 “Plane Ride from Hell.”. As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Tommy Dreamer have been trending worldwide since last night’s episode aired on Vice TV. Flair has significant heat from fans and others for his behavior on the flight, including how treated two flight attendants that eventually settled with WWE out of court, Taralyn Cappellano and Heidi Doyle. Doyle appeared on last night’s episode and talked about the incident. Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely by Impact Wrestling for his comments on the DSOTR episode, which included Dreamer making light of the incident and defending Flair.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO