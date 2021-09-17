Electric car Volvo XC40 Recharge: Less power, oddly calculated
A Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin has just left the fleet of the heise / Autos editorial team, and a test will follow soon. Some drivers who have moved it wondered whether it really has to be 150 kW twice, and the author of these lines is one of them. Well, we were obviously not alone: As in the Polestar, Volvo can now simply omit the electric motor on the rear axle if requested. This has some advantages for the customer, although Volvo shouldn’t make friends with the calculation.marketresearchtelecast.com
