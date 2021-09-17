CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Electric car Volvo XC40 Recharge: Less power, oddly calculated

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin has just left the fleet of the heise / Autos editorial team, and a test will follow soon. Some drivers who have moved it wondered whether it really has to be 150 kW twice, and the author of these lines is one of them. Well, we were obviously not alone: ​​As in the Polestar, Volvo can now simply omit the electric motor on the rear axle if requested. This has some advantages for the customer, although Volvo shouldn’t make friends with the calculation.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge can drive further per charge

Last December, we got to spend some time hands-on driving the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric vehicle. Volvo has now confirmed that the 2022 XC40 Recharge will see changes that gain driving range compared to the 2021 model. Specifically, Volvo says its EPA Combined driving range for the 2022 model is 7.2 percent better than before.
CARS
Green Car Reports

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge earns higher EPA range and efficiency vs. 2021

Recently-published EPA range and efficiency ratings for the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric crossover show increases over the 2021 model. Volvo hasn't confirmed any changes to range or efficiency for the 2022 XC40 Recharge, which largely carries over from its 2021 debut. However, the EPA's Fueleconomy.gov website shows 223 miles of range, with efficiency ratings of 85 mpg combined (92 MPGe city, 79 MPGe highway).
LABOR ISSUES
2020newsuv.com

2023 Volvo XC90 All-Electric Is on the Way

The third-generation 2023 Volvo XC90 will reportedly ride on the new SPA 2 platform that’s exclusively made for EV-only powertrains. Interestingly, some renderings of the upcoming SUV are available, and it looks much better than before. It features an attractive front end and an even more stylish rear. Also, the interior will be redesigned, and we can expect more premium materials and advanced techs.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Electric Cars#Electric Power#Volvo Xc40#Wltp#Furnishing Power#Euro Xc40 Recharge Core#German#Bafa
TrendHunter.com

Electric Biodiesel-Powered SUVs

The Fering Pioneer Electric SUV has been designed by the Britain-based brand as a rugged transportation solution that would provide off-road enthusiasts with a way to easily stay supported when heading into the wilderness. The vehicle is engineered to deliver a whopping 3,780-miles of range thanks to an electric motor that powers each axle along with an 800cc three-cylinder biodiesel engine. These components combine to achieve the aforementioned range to make it ready to withstand multi-day excursions without the need to charge or refuel at any point during the trip.
CARS
madison

Best Electric Cars For 2021

2021 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for EVs. Long regarded as novelties with limited range and glacial recharging times, mass-market EVs have finally crossed the tipping point in the value and cost equation. Upstarts like Tesla were here early, but when everyone from Chevy to Ford, and Jaguar to Porsche, is fielding EVs, and there’s a proliferation of rapid charging networks to support them, it’s a burgeoning trend. The impressive performance numbers that humble their internal combustion counterparts are an added bonus. These are the best electrified cars and SUVs for 2021, listed in alphabetical order.
CARS
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Long Range Electric Cars Cost Less

No one complained about gasoline cars going much further than you would ever drive. As people got used to them, it was realized that long-range means less hassle. With electric cars, the argument is even stronger. Long-range saves you money. If we process data from a recent listing by Visual Capitalist, we discover that the top ten by range (average 316 miles) have half the cost per mile ($206/mile) of the bottom ten. IDTechEx has separately found that long-range electric cars depreciate one-third as much as short-range ones. Indeed, those long-range cars, with about double the range, cycle their batteries half as often, potentially delaying the day when their owners need to buy an eye-wateringly expensive new battery. 80% of the longest-range cars are Teslas and that company is now by far the world's most valuable car company. What a coincidence.
SOFTWARE
utilitydive.com

Volvo, Amply Power partner on uptime and cost savings for electric trucks

Volvo Trucks said it will work with Amply Power to provide electric-charging management services to buyers of battery-electric Class 8 trucks, according to Amply Power CEO and founder Vic Shao. Amply Power will focus on cost savings and uptime for Volvo customers, the companies said in a Wednesday news release....
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Euro
yaleclimateconnections.org

Electric cars can cost 40% less to maintain than gasoline cars

The cost of owning a car is far higher than its purchase price. Expenses such as fuel, maintenance, and repairs add up over time. Andrew Burnham of Argonne National Laboratory co-authored a recent report about the total cost of vehicle ownership. “Over the lifetime of a vehicle, the maintenance and...
CARS
WBUR

Coming Soon? An Electric Car That Uses The Power Of The Sun

Electric cars are only as clean as the electricity you put into them. So if you live in an area where the electricity is from coal, then your car is not good for the environment. The company Aptera is now making EVs that use solar panels and for some drivers,...
CARS
hendersonville.com

The History of the Electric Car

Introduced more than 100 years ago, electric cars are seeing a rise in popularity today for many of the same reasons they were first popular. Whether it’s a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric, the demand for electric drive vehicles will continue to climb as prices drop and consumers look for ways to save money at the pump.
CARS
insideevs.com

Volvo's Electric Excavator And Loader Make Great Diesel Alternatives

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has announced the results of a pilot project in Southern California with the ECR25 Electric compact excavator and L25 Electric compact wheel loader. For nearly a year, Volvo CE has been testing these battery-powered machines with multiple customers on job sites. The goal was to...
ECONOMY
ccenterdispatch.com

Volvo Eliminating Leather from All-Electric Vehicles

Volvo has announced that it will no longer use animal-sourced leather in its all-electric vehicles (EVs). The first EV unavailable with animal leather will be the new C40 Recharge, which will arrive later this year. It won't be the last to ditch genuine leather. In making the announcement, Volvo said that every EV it produces would be leather-free. Since the automaker plans on having half of its sales volume be fully electric by 2025 and 100 percent by 2030, that's a fair number of cow-free interiors.
CARS
Motor1.com

Volvo Going Leather-Free With Future EVs, Starting With C40 Recharge

When the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge made its global debut last March, it came with a lot of quirky feats. Most notable of which was the fact that Volvo's second full-electric model will only be sold online. Another interesting thought was this: the C40 Recharge, even as a luxury EV, doesn't have one bit of leather inside.
CARS
IC_AMD

EV Chargers & Electric Cars

It's easy to think that there are just 2 sorts of cars-- those powered by nonrenewable fuel sources and also those powered by electricity. With nonrenewable fuel source lorries, filling out at a pump is the means to go, while utilizing EV chargers will keep your electric vehicle relocating.
DUBLIN, OH
TrendHunter.com

Pedal-Powered Electric Bikes

Luxury German car manufacturer BMW teased its latest electric bike concept called the ' 'i Vision Amby' ' at the IAA Mobility 2021 expo. Looking at the promotional images, the design of the 'i Vision Amby' e-bike strikes a perfect balance between the familiar and the futuristic. Still very much a functional bicycle, and unlike the ' Motorrad Vision AMBY,' this unit will require users to charge its battery manually by actually pedaling around. Once charged, however, the 2,000 Wh battery pack provides riders with over 186 miles of motorized driving distance.
BICYCLES
Equipment Today

Volvo to Offer Electric Machine Operating Experience at Utility Expo

The future is now for electric construction equipment, and Volvo Construction Equipment will showcase the latest advancements in e-mobility at the Utility Expo with in-person and virtual events, highlighted by the opportunity for attendees to operate the commercially available ECR25 Electric excavator and L25 Electric wheel loader. “We’re excited to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy