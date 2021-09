What a federal judge did in Utica, Tuesday, is getting national headlines. The Hon. David N. Hurd temporarily blocked New York State's vaccine mandate requiring all health care workers to be partially inoculated by the end of September. Judge Hurd issued the order after a group of 17 health care professionals sued, saying their constitutional rights were infringed upon because the mandate didn't allow for religious exemptions. But what the judge did, is temporary.

UTICA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO