Curious George: Cape Ahoy Clip Sets Sail for Peacock (Exclusive)

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo mark the occasion of "Curiosity month," NBC Universal is set to debut Curious George: Cape Ahoy on Peacock at the end of September. The latest Peacock Original based on the classic book character, Cape Ahoy is an all-new feature-length animated film which is set to stream exclusively on Peacock starting Thursday, September 30. Produced by Universal 1440 Entertainment and Ron Howard & Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment, the film joins all thirteen seasons of Curious George and four other movies featuring the inquisitive monkey in streaming on the platform. Check out the clip above and look for the new film later this month.

