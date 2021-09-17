Some cybercriminals take refuge in Telegram for its great security and privacy

For a long time there has always been a great debate to determine if Telegram was a better application than WhatsApp or the opposite. The truth is that there are many defenders of both one and another messaging application and we have seen how certain outstanding functions in one have ended up being implemented in the other. However, as far as the security and privacy refers, Telegram has always been the winner in these terms against WhatsApp. And it is that Mark Zuckerberg’s app has always been in question in this regard.