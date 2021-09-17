CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Some cybercriminals take refuge in Telegram for its great security and privacy

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a long time there has always been a great debate to determine if Telegram was a better application than WhatsApp or the opposite. The truth is that there are many defenders of both one and another messaging application and we have seen how certain outstanding functions in one have ended up being implemented in the other. However, as far as the security and privacy refers, Telegram has always been the winner in these terms against WhatsApp. And it is that Mark Zuckerberg’s app has always been in question in this regard.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Why Telegram Isn't as Secure as You Think It Is

In 2021, WhatsApp announced that it was sharing information with Facebook. It wasn't the first time that the company has made such an announcement, but many of its users reacted to the news by looking for a new mode of communication. One of the most popular destinations for those who...
INTERNET
techweez.com

Protect Your Privacy and Stay Secure on WhatsApp With These Tips

WhatsApp is a really popular chat app – they recently crossed the 2 billion user mark. The Android app also crossed the 5 billion install mark on the Google Play Store and follows in the footsteps of its owner, Facebook – it’s the tenth app to reach that spot. Facebook...
CELL PHONES
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
thekatynews.com

Monero Becoming the Crypto Choice for Cybercriminals

Monero is becoming the coin of preference for the world’s most dangerous ransomware perpetrators. Following the money trace on Bitcoin’s blockchain, the FBI accessed the Colonial Pipeline hackers’ crypto wallet. Monero, zcash, and dash are currencies that have extra privacy. Rick Holland, Chief Information Security Officer of Digital Shadows, stated...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
ZDNet

Cybercriminals recreate Cobalt Strike in Linux

A re-implementation of Cobalt Strike has been "written from scratch" to attack Linux systems. Dubbed Vermilion Strike, Intezer said on Tuesday that the new variation leans on Cobalt Strike functionality, including its command-and-control (C2) protocol, its remote access functionality, and its ability to run shell instructions. Cobalt Strike is a...
SOFTWARE
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Policies#Cybercriminals#The Financial Times#Cyberint
Daily Reflector

AP Poll-Digital Privacy-Security

A new AP-NORC/MeriTalk poll finds about two-thirds of Americans say personal information stored online, such as social media activity or physical location, isn’t secure. About half say so about text messages.
TECHNOLOGY
kalw.org

Media Roundtable: ProPublica Exposes How Facebook Undermines Privacy Protections For Its 2 Billion WhatsApp Users

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing a ProPublica investigation exposing how Facebook undermines privacy protections for its two billion WhatsApp users. In 2014, Facebook bought the world's largest messaging service WhatsApp for $19 billion. WhatsApp's more than 1,000 contract workers in Austin, Texas, Dublin and Singapore...
INTERNET
TechRepublic

How privacy and security challenges may cause people to abandon your website

More than half of consumers surveyed by Ping Identity said they ditched an online service when logging in proved too frustrating. People have certain expectations when they sign into a website. They want the login and registration process to be smooth and convenient. They want to be able to access their information quickly and without any hiccups. And increasingly they want to know if and how their private data is being collected and used. Fail to meet expectations in any of those areas and you may find customers deserting your website in favor of one offered by a rival company.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Google patches some serious Chrome security flaws

Google has revealed that the latest release of its Chrome web browser fixes eleven security vulnerabilities,two of which are potentially serious zero-day exploits. Furthermore, the search giant disclosed that it was aware that two of the eleven bugs, tracked as CVE-2021-30632 and CVE-2021-30633, were being exploited in the wild. According...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
cryptonews.com

Panther and Polygon are Taking Privacy to New Heights in DeFi

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Panther Protocol creates private scalable infrastructure for smart contract platforms, DeFi and Web3, and is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Polygon, the Layer-2 scaling solution often referred to as “the Ethereum's Internet of Blockchains.”
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Information Security & Privacy: Mapp Certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 27018

Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experiences, has successfully completed the ISO certification process for Mapp Cloud. While Mapp Cloud had previously been ISO-certified for its Engage module that drives cross-channel marketing automation, its Intelligence module that delivers customer analytics and insights has been certified for the first time in accordance with the internationally recognized standard ISO 27001 for information security management and ISO 27018 for the protection of personal data in the cloud.
INTERNET
dtnpf.com

Cybercriminals Take Aim at America's Food Supply

You'll never see their faces, but high-tech criminals lurk far beyond the farmgate. Their intent is to cause chaos and financial loss for America's farmers and ranchers. The risk has only heightened as agriculture becomes increasingly digitally interconnected with the country's food supply and transportation networks. Agriculture was reminded of...
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Tom's Guide

iOS 15: Here are the new privacy and security upgrades you'll get

Apple has tossed a lot of privacy and security upgrades into iOS 15, including on-device speech recognition, a code generator for two-factor authentication and an email feature that masks your network location. The Apple event yesterday (Sept. 14) spent only about 15 seconds on the new privacy features, mentioning the...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy