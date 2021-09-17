CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Marin unemployment remains lowest in California in August

By Will Houston
Marin Independent Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarin County unemployment rate was the lowest in California in August, its 10th consecutive month in the position, according to state data released Friday. Marin recorded a 4.4% unemployment rate in August, with 5,900 residents in the labor force out of a job, the California Employment Development Department said. The August rate was a slight improvement from July’s rate of 4.5%.

www.marinij.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marin Independent Journal

California COVID divide: stark correlation between counties’ vaccination and case rates

When it comes to COVID-19 vaccination and case rates, Marin is leading the way – from the bottom of the list. An analysis by the Bay Area News Group shows that every California county with a vaccination rate under 50% had more than 25 new cases in the previous 14 days per 10,000 residents. In the Bay Area, where vaccination rates range from 64% to 82%, there is not a single county with a case rate over 20.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Jobless Claims Remain Steady

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida continues to see relatively little change in new unemployment claims, with the U.S. Department of Labor estimating Thursday that the state had 6,845 initial claims during the week that ended Sept. 18. The estimate was down from a revised count of 7,761 for the week ending Sept. 11 and similar to the average of 7,889 claims a week since mid-May. Before the revision, the federal agency estimated that 6,817 new claims had been filed during the week that ended Sept. 11. The recent numbers remain far below the surge in claims last year after the COVID-19 pandemic caused massive economic upheaval. From mid-March 2020 to mid-June 2020, Florida averaged just over 215,000 new claims a week. Last week, the state Department of Economic Opportunity said Florida had a 5.0 percent unemployment rate in August, down from 5.1 percent in July. The August rate reflected 529,000 people qualified as being unemployed from a workforce of 10.54 million. The national unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in August. An estimated 351,000 new claims were filed nationally last week, up 16,000 from the prior week. Over the past four weeks, the average number of new weekly claims stands at 335,750.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Marin County, CA
Business
State
California State
County
Marin County, CA
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Marin County, CA
Government
KTLA

U.S. unemployment claims rise for 2nd straight week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims rose by 16,000 from the previous week. As […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marin Independent Journal

COVID economy: California unemployment claims rocket higher, worst in five months

Unemployment claims in California rocketed to their highest level in five months last week, raising fresh uncertainties about the strength of a statewide economy attempting to recover from coronavirus-spawned maladies. California workers filed 75,800 initial claims for unemployment during the week ended Sept. 18, an increase of 24,200 from the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marin Independent Journal

COVID-19: Marin sits tight on vaccine mandate for youths

Marin officials have no immediate plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and older to attend school, the county’s public health officer said Thursday. Dr. Matt Willis said the strategy of universal indoor and outdoor masking — along with required vaccinations or testing for teachers — seems to be working.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#The Marin Economic Forum#Corte Madera
williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County unemployment rate drops to 2.6% in August, lowest in state

According to data released Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Labor, Williamson County's unemployment rate for the month of August was found to be 2.6%. It's the single-lowest county unemployment rate in the state as well as Williamson's lowest rate since the onset of the pandemic nearly 18 months ago.
ECONOMY
Marin Independent Journal

Marin leaders intensify coal freight counteroffensive

Marin County representatives are taking action this week to challenge a potential proposal to ship coal by rail through Marin and several northern California counties. A filing submitted last month to the nation’s top rail regulator, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, aims to upend California’s years long efforts to convert the mostly defunct 300-mile North Coast railroad between Marin and Humboldt counties into a trail network called the Great Redwood Trail.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Big Country News

Asotin County Unemployment Rate of 3.5% is Lowest in Washington State

CLARKSTON - For the month of August 2021, Asotin County had the lowest County unemployment rate in the state at 3.5%, and was one of just two counties (Walla Walla) in Washington with an unemployment rate below 4%. The average County unemployment rate in Washington state in August was 5.0%, this all according to County unemployment data released by the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD).
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
northwestgeorgianews.com

State, local unemployment down for August

State and local unemployment numbers continue to trend downward. Both over the last month, as well as compared to this time a year ago, jobless claims in Gordon County have fallen significantly, and state officials say there are still more jobs to fill. “Job growth will become stagnant if we...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Unemployment Rate Lowest Since Onset Of The Pandemic, Data Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to jobs and unemployment data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, Maryland gained 11,900 jobs in August and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.9%. The Maryland Department of Labor said it’s the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2021. The department said the state has gained a total of 65,900 jobs in 2021. The sector that has had the most growth is the Professional and Services Sector, with 3,600 new jobs. Both the Financial Activities and Information sectors decreased by 400 and 100 jobs, respectively.  
MARYLAND STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

August unemployment in Pennsylvania drops to 6.4%

(The Center Square) – The jobless rate in Pennsylvania continues on a downward slope, dropping to 6.4% in August. It’s the six straight month of decline after July’s unemployment rate fell to 6.5%. Nationally, 5.2% of Americans remain out of work. The Department of Labor and Industry said Friday the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UPI News

Labor Dept. says 330,000 in U.S. have filed new unemployment claims

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Slightly more than 330,000 American workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday. The department said there were about 332,000 new claims filed last week, an increase of about 20,000 filings over the the previous week. Most analysts expected...
ECONOMY
8newsnow.com

Nevada posts 7.7% unemployment in August — highest in the nation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment rate remained at 7.7% in August — the highest in the nation — according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR). Three states — New York, New Mexico and California — had 7.6% unemployment. Nevada’s jobless rate was unchanged from July....
NEVADA STATE
US News and World Report

North Carolina Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.3% in August

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's unemployment rate declined slightly in August, the state Commerce Department said on Friday while releasing data showing more people returning to the labor force and getting hired. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 4.3% compares to a 4.4% rate in July and marks a...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy