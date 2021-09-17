Hospitality Industry Job Fair Held At The Meadowlands

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A shortage of workers prompted a job fair in New Jersey on Friday.

Vendors in the hospitality industry set up shop at the Meadowlands .

They have hundreds of jobs available at hotels, restaurants and other areas providing service, but they cannot find people to fill those positions.

“The companies that are here represent the hotels and restaurants and others here today. There’s signing bonuses, there’s training opportunities, and they’re real career opportunities. Too often in hospitality, people look at those as low-paying jobs, as entry level jobs that they don’t want. That’s changed,” Meadowland Chamber President and CEO Jim Kirkos said.

The Meadowlands Chamber hosted the event and says it will continue to host them to help the hospitality industry get back on its feet.