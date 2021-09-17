CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Best TV Shows to Watch on Hulu in September

By Allison Picurro
TVGuide.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many shows returning (and premiering) this September it's almost hard to keep track of 'em all. So far this month, over on Hulu, there's been an eclectic mix of premieres, like FX on Hulu's DC Comics adaptation Y: The Last Man, which is about a world (mostly) without cis men, B.J. Novak's new anthology series The Premise, which is about being a person living in the regular 21st Century, and Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows, which is about vampires who live together.

