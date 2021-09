Most teams dread facing Aaron Rodgers. Even at 37 years old, the Green Bay Packers' quarterback still is at the top of his game. Rodgers proved that last week when he completed 81.5 percent of his pass attempts for 255 yards and four touchdowns without being intercepted once. That followed a disappointing Week 1 performance where he was intercepted twice, didn't throw one TD and only had 133 passing yards.

