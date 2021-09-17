CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Outcast 2 Announced as a Sequel to the Cult Classic RPG

By Dashiell Wood
techraptor.net
 8 days ago

Alongside the announcement of Jagged Alliance 3, a new Spongebob game and a look at the strange Destroy All Humans! 2 remaster, the publisher THQ Nordic have today revealed three other upcoming titles at their digital showcase event. This includes Outcast 2 - A New Beginning, a surprise sequel to the critically acclaimed 1999 RPG Outcast. For truly dedicated fans however, this announcement of this cult classic revival might not come as quite so much of a shock with speculation regarding the possibility of a sequel having surrounded the franchise after THQ Nordic acquired the rights three years ago.

