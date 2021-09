A local distance runner has a legitimate shot at taking home a medal in the state cross country meet this season, and his coach is convinced that he will do just that. Flower Mound High School’s Brayden Kennedy finished among the top 15 runners at state last season and will try to get back to state again in 2021, with nine of the runners who finished ahead of him having graduated.

