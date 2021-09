The Miami Dolphins appeared poised to offer their young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa his full set of pass catchers and simultaneously welcome WR Will Fuller into the starting lineup for the first time as a Dolphin on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. But that will not be the case after all — because head coach Brian Flores revealed this morning that Will Fuller will not be available to the team at all on Sunday against the Bills; he’s dealing with a personal issue and is out for the contest.

